Motion planned for external service review The idea of having an outside eye take a look at municipal operations will come up for discussion on Monday.

Article content The idea of having an outside eye take a close look at municipal operations comes up for discussion Monday. However, which organization will ultimately be selected for the task is still to be determined. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Motion planned for external service review Back to video Coun. Michael Bondy will enter a motion asking that council retain Toronto-based firm Grant Thornton to conduct an audit and analysis of staffing levels, return on investment of existing departmental structures and any other aspects of the organization that the firm believes should be examined. “This, unlike an internal service review, will be executed by a neutral, arm’s-length consulting firm. The results of the review will be brought back to council and the CAO in the form of recommendations upon which council can choose, or not choose, to accept and take action,” the motion stated. When reached on Thursday, Bondy said the firm he listed has extensive experience in the area of municipal operations.

Article content “I was speaking with some local business owners, that own large businesses, and they suggested this firm,” he said, adding he expects someone from Grant Thornton to address council on Monday with further details. While he applauded Bondy for raising the issue, the idea has been in the works for several months, Mayor Darrin Canniff said He also noted there are a number of firms that could take on the work and should be explored further. “We’ve already applied for a grant to do this,” he said. “We need to go through our RFP (request-for-proposals) process to make sure we get a good price. … There’s several very qualified vendors out there. “We need to make sure that we’re being as efficient as we can.” Canniff believes the majority of council will be supportive of moving ahead with such a review to find cost savings. In previous years, the municipality has conducted internal service reviews, with councillors deciding whether or not to take action on various recommendations. Bondy said an external review would be more appropriate for the tough financial recommendations, which would still have to be accepted by council. “If you’re looking for savings, possible staff reductions, service reductions, that could politically be very difficult for people,” he said. “If we have an objective, third-party organization, they come in, they don’t have any skin in the game. They’re completely neutral.” He said if the results come back stating the municipality runs a lean operation, “then we can congratulate ourselves.”

