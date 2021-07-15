More to discover at Blenheim arts and crafts show

After debuting to rave reviews last summer, Discover Art Blenheim will be back Saturday with nearly twice as many participants.

After debuting to rave reviews last summer, Discover Art Blenheim will be back Saturday with nearly twice as many participants.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Eighty artists and crafters will be selling their wares all over town from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More to discover at Blenheim arts and crafts show Back to video

Since they can’t gather in one location because of COVID-19 restrictions, they’ll again set up their tables and tents on lawns and driveways.

Maps will be available at Talbot Trail Place at 24 John St. W.

The first Discover Art Blenheim was held last August, with 42 participants, as a replacement for the annual Art in the Park show. A second was held in November.

“People liked it because they looked at it like a scavenger hunt, like an adventure,” organizer Debbie Brush said. “The artists and crafters liked it because they could just pull things from their garage or their shop, and they’re all set. They appreciate the fact that they can do it right on their location.”

Approximately 65 sites will be used Saturday. Some are large enough to host two or three vendors and still maintain social distancing.

Most artists and crafters are from Blenheim, so they’ll be showing off their creations on their own lawns.

Blenheim Rotary Club members – and some of Brush’s relatives and neighbours – donated their front yards to out-of-town participants. Nearly all vendors are from Chatham-Kent.

“People are going to be able to park and then walk to most places, and that’s the whole point,” Brush said.

The show will go on, rain or shine. Only lightning or a severe thunderstorm could stop it, she said.

“When you have 80 participants, you can’t change the date,” she said. “No new date would be good for everybody. We just continue and hope for the best through the forecast.”

There could have been even more vendors.

“I had to cap it because there was so much interest,” Brush said.

The Rotary Club’s Art in the Park will return Aug. 21 at Talbot Trail Place, although there will be fewer vendors than in previous years because of COVID-19 rules.

Discover Art Blenheim will also hold its November event again.

“Even if COVID’s not around, we’re still going to do it because it gives people an opportunity to do a travelling art show,” Brush said.