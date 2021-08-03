More time needed to schedule pre-trial in attempted murder case

More time is needed to schedule a judicial pre-trial for a Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing in late April.

Brandy Redmond, 28, made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Tuesday.

The court heard that discussions with the Crown are ongoing, so it was requested the matter be adjourned to Aug. 12 to set a date for a judicial pre-trial.

Redmond, who remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre, previously waived her right to apply for bail.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial stage.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building April 26 on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.