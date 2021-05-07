More time needed to complete assessment of elderly Wallaceburg man accused of murder

More time is needed to assess the fitness and criminal responsibility of an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to his wife’s death.

The matter of the 95-year-old man was discussed briefly in a Chatham courtroom Friday via teleconference.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban that prohibits identifying the accused and victim, has spent the last month at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas.

The man’s lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court information had been received from the treating psychiatrist that more time is needed to complete a fitness and criminal responsibility assessment on his client.

The matter was adjourned to June 11 to provide the time to complete the assessment and prepare a report.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg.

She died at the scene, police said.