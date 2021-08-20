More time needed to schedule Audette sentencing hearing

More time is needed to book a date for sentencing submission to be heard in the case of Kourtny Audette, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month in the death of Nick Laprise.

Daily News staff
Aug 20, 2021
Nick Laprise, 24, was found dead at a Wallaceburg home in April of 2018. Kourtny Audette, 28, originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty on Friday, August 6, 2021 to manslaughter. (File Photo)
The Wallaceburg woman made a brief virtual court appearance in Chatham Friday, where the court heard the defence and Crown are still working to schedule a date for the hearing in Superior Court.

The matter was adjourned to Aug. 27 to provide more time to arrange that date.

Audette was originally charged with first-degree murder in connection to Laprise’s death on April 18, 2018, at her Book Street home in Wallaceburg.

According to details provided in an agreed statement of facts during Audette’s Aug. 6 plea, she stabbed Laprise, 24, in the chest.

While the court was told the Chatham man had previously paid Audette for sex, the young woman said she was unwilling on the day Laprise was fatally stabbed, according to the agreed facts by the defence and Crown.

Audette remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

