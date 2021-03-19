More time needed for bail plan for Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder

A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman charged with three counts of attempted murder will have to wait a little longer to see if she can be released on bail.

Mary Smith appeared briefly in a Chatham courtroom Friday via teleconference,where her lawyer, Greg McGivern, said he was still in the process of discussing a bail plan with her.

The matter was adjourned to March 26, when it’s anticipated a bail plan will be ready.

Smith was remanded in custody at Windsor’s South West Detention Centre.

There is a ban on evidence presented during this phase of the proceedings, as well as information that could identify the victims.

In previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building in the early morning of March 9, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Concerned by the noise, three men left their respective apartments to investigate what was going on.

The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to London for medical attention.

Smith also faces a charge of being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.