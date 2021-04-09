More time granted to complete bail plan for Wallaceburg woman facing attempted murder charges

A little more time is needed to complete a bail plan for a 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder.

Article content

A little more time is needed to complete a bail plan for a 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder.

Mary Smith appeared briefly in a Chatham courtroom Friday via teleconference. Her lawyer, Greg McGivern, said he’s been working on a bail plan for Smith for a few weeks, but was not in a position to offer it to the court at this time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More time granted to complete bail plan for Wallaceburg woman facing attempted murder charges Back to video

He requested the matter be adjourned until April 16, during which time he said a pre-trial will be held.

Smith was remanded into custody at Windsor’s South West Detention Centre.

There is a ban on evidence presented during this phase of the proceedings, as well as information that could identify the victims.

In previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife, was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building in the early morning of March 9, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Concerned by the noise, three men left their respective apartments to investigate what was going on.

The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to London for medical attention. The man has since been released from hospital and is recovering.

Smith also faces a charge of being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.