More than half of eligible C-K residents fully vaccinated

More than half of the Chatham-Kent residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated.

Seventy-four per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 58 per cent have received two.

All vaccines being used in Chatham-Kent – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca – require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated.

Recipients must be at least 12 years old. Health Canada has approved only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, wants more people to roll up their sleeves.

“We need people to come in,” he said. “With the Delta variant looming, I really didn’t think there would be any lack of motivation for people to be vaccinated, but maybe that word will still get out.”

The Delta variant is nine per cent more virulent than previous variants but 67 per cent more transmissible, Colby said.

“It will find people who are not vaccinated. We need to make sure that we get everybody vaccinated in order to protect them,” he said.

Walk-in clinics for first doses with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be held at the Bradley Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 12 and older. Appointments are required for second doses.

A walk-in clinic for first and second doses with the Pfizer vaccine will be held Friday at Chatham’s Kingston Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This clinic is for 12- to 17-year-olds and their families.

Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 61 per cent have received two doses.

As of Monday morning, 120,403 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 68,961 residents receiving at least one dose and 53,949 receiving two.

Two new cases of COVID-19 and five resolved cases were reported Monday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. The number of active cases fell to five, the health unit’s fewest in nearly two weeks.

Walpole Island First Nation had no active cases.

Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,898 cases included 1,876 that have been resolved. Walpole Island had a cumulative total of 175 cases.