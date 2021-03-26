





Article content More than 125 students from two Chatham-Kent schools were in quarantine Friday because of one confirmed COVID-19 case in each school. Dresden Area central school had 76 students in isolation and Tilbury Area public school had 50 students isolating. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More than 125 students in quarantine from two more Chatham-Kent schools Back to video “In both cases, these numbers may adjust based on public health’s investigation and contact tracing process,” Lambton Kent district school board spokesperson Heather Hughes wrote to the Daily News. “Chatham-Kent public health is working closely with the school community and is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who may have been in potential contact with the virus.” The Chatham-Kent public health unit notified the school board about both student cases late Thursday. These latest cases raised the number of Chatham-Kent schools with active cases to nine. Chatham-Kent was down to 97 active cases Friday, its lowest total in a week, after public health reported seven new cases and 14 resolved cases. Its cumulative total of 1,565 cases included 1,458 resolved cases.

Article content No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. Chatham-Kent will stay in the red-control stage of Ontario’s five-colour restrictions system. Walpole Island First Nation, meanwhile, remains in lockdown. The community had 27 active cases Friday. Walpole Island Chief Charles Sampson said 640 residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 20 have received both doses. In Chatham-Kent, 19,821 doses have been administered. People from neighbouring regions won’t be turned away from the Chatham vaccination clinic if they’re in an eligible group, medical officer of health Dr. David Colby said. “People who live near the border of a jurisdiction may find it more convenient to go to some place near their workplace and get vaccinated. There’s give and take across the boundaries there,” he said. “The Ministry (of Health) has promised that they will make up any shortfalls in supply of vaccines that occur as a result of people moving across borders. “People from outside our borders, we’ve seen in the past, can be the triggers for outbreaks here. This is not about circling the wagons and making sure that Chatham-Kent people are beneficiaries. We want everybody in Ontario to get vaccinated.” The public health unit continues to spread the message that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, Colby said. “It’s an ongoing challenge not only with COVID-19 vaccines but with all vaccines. This has been going on since vaccines were invented. People are just skeptical,” he said.

Article content Some people respond well to scientific arguments and agree to be vaccinated, he said. “Other people, the more you say, the more they feed into these conspiracy theories that big government is in with big pharma and it’s all a money-making scheme,” Colby said. “When you think of the amount of money that the pharmaceutical industry has invested in getting these vaccines tested thoroughly and rapidly, it’s absolutely staggering. I think some of them will be very lucky to even recoup their initial investment. “I don’t recommend vaccinating my kids and my grandchildren if I think there’s going to be any harm to them. There is a point where you have to realize that these conspiracy theories are just crazy.” Chatham-Kent still had three active outbreaks Friday. Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury and an unidentified church each had one active case and A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg was down to three. Wallaceburg District secondary school had three cases. Ursuline College Chatham, H.W. Burgess public school in Wallaceburg and Georges P. Vanier elementary school in Chatham each had two. Pain Court secondary school and Lambton-Kent composite school each had one.

