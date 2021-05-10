More essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
More groups of essential workers who can’t work from home can begin booking vaccination appointments Tuesday in Chatham-Kent.
They can go to getyourshotck.ca or leave a message at 519-351-1010 after 8 a.m.
On Thursday, residents who’ll be at least 40 years old this year can start booking appointments at 8 a.m.
Time slots can be reserved at the Bradley Centre mass vaccination clinic in Chatham, at the Wallaceburg Memorial Arena mobile clinic on May 21 and at the Gincor Trailer Werx drive-thru clinic in Blenheim on May 30.
The now-eligible essential and critical retail workers include grocery, food, bank and non-clinical pharmacy staff; Service Ontario, Service Canada and Passport Canada workers; staff at wholesale and general goods stores; and restaurant and LCBO workers.
Also eligible are workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, as well as other essential businesses and services with facilities at a heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread.
Social workers and social services staff providing in-person client services, courts and justice system workers, and veterinarians and veterinary teams are eligible.
So are workers in waste management, electricity, transportation, warehousing, distribution, financial services, communications infrastructure, water and wastewater management, oil and petroleum, natural gas and propane gas, and mines.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccination updates, go to ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccines.
Screening program
The Chatham-Kent and Ontario chambers of commerce have launched a COVID-19 screening initiative to provide free rapid tests to small- and medium-sized businesses.
“Public health and the health of our economy are interdependent. That is why our chamber is proud to distribute rapid tests to businesses in Chatham-Kent,” Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Gail Hundt said in a statement. “We hope that through this program, we will be able to curb the spread and reopen our local economy safely and in a timely fashion.”
The chambers are partnering with the Ontario and federal governments to offer rapid antigen tests to all businesses, including non-chamber members, with 150 or fewer employees.
The goal is to identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to curb the spread in the workplace, at home and around Chatham-Kent, said a news release.
Businesses will soon be able to go to www.chatham-kentchamber.ca to order a two-week supply of rapid tests, with the program’s rollout shortly following. They can pick up test kits at the Fantastic Greetings building at 920 Richmond St. by appointment only.
One person from each business will be trained to supervise the screening process and safely dispose of used kits. Each business must electronically submit its screening results and should screen staff twice weekly.
If a test results in a preliminary positive for COVID-19, the employee must leave the workplace, arrange for a PCR test within 24 hours at an approved COVID-19 assessment site and self-isolate until a confirmed test result is received.