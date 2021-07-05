More disclosure needed in case involving Windsor man accused of murder, attempted murder

A Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim will return to court on July 26.

Chad Coupe, 19, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief appearance in a Chatham court via video on Monday.

The court was told the defence is waiting for further evidence that has been requested from the Crown.

It was also noted a pre-trial took place, but the defence will want another pre-trial once the other evidence is received.

The matter was adjourned to July 26.

Darius White, 19, of Windsor was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after the April 21 shooting. He is slated to be back in court on Friday.

There is a publication ban on any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting on April 21. Police said the suspects fled the scene of the shooting, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.