More disclosure coming in case of man facing impaired-related charges; young girl died, two other kids injured
The case involving a 35-year-old man facing impaired-related charges in connection to the death of a seven-year-old girl and injuries suffered by her two siblings has become more complex.
Ben Leveille, who faces charges of impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of driving while under suspension made a brief appearance in a Chatham court on Monday.
Leveille’s lawyer, Gudrun Mueller-Wilm, told the court during a previous pre-trial session the Crown had indicated “substantial more disclosure in this case, which obviously, I have to see given the particular serious nature of this case.”
She requested the matter be adjourned to April 26 to be spoken to give her time to review the evidence with her client and receive instructions.
There is a publication ban on evidence discussed during the pre-trial phase.
According to previously published reports, Leveille is facing these charges in connection to a crash that happened on July 27, 2020, in the Jacob Road and Given Line area just west of Pain Court.
According to Chatham-Kent police, three children had been out for a drive that night with their mother’s boyfriend when the driver lost control of the pickup truck, left the road and crashed upside down in the ditch.
The two surviving children were taken to hospital in London – the four-year-old girl was flown and the 11-year-old boy went by ambulance – after originally being rushed to Chatham hospital.