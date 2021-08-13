Mobile, pop-up vaccination clinics hitting the road in Chatham-Kent
It’s getting harder to find unvaccinated people willing to roll up their sleeves, but Chatham-Kent’s health care workers are putting in the kilometres to locate them.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit has started running more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics while also partnering with paramedics on pop-up clinics across the municipality.
“Wherever we can determine that there is a group of people that are willing to be vaccinated, they’ll send a team out there,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “… We go to workplaces, we’ve done schools even though they’re not open and we’ve had some very good uptake on these pop-up clinics. We’re doing very, very well.”
These smaller clinics will become more common now that the mass vaccination clinic at the Bradley Centre is closed.
The public health unit wants to hear suggestions about where to hold clinics, Colby said.
“Let us know and we will come. We want to be very responsive and reach every corner of Chatham-Kent,” he said. “We started that process while the Bradley Centre was still operating and got very, very high accolades for doing that.
“As the numbers dropped at the Bradley Centre, that program continues great guns. We’re putting an equal effort, if not more, into providing this kind of outreach for vaccinations everywhere.”
As of Friday morning, 78 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. If 12- to 17-year-olds are included, the rates dip to 76 and 68 per cent, respectively.
“It takes more and more effort with the curve of decreasing returns to get those last people,” Colby said.
At its peak, the Bradley Centre was seeing almost 2,000 clients a day. Now a “couple of hundred” doses are given daily, he said.
Once the initial rush is over, boosting vaccination rates is like trying to improve your marks in school, he said.
“It may be easy to study and raise your grade from a C to a B, but it’s a lot harder to get from a B to an A and really, really hard to get to an A-plus,” Colby said. “The low-hanging fruit is the easiest to pick, but we are continuing our efforts and really redoubling that all the time to try and get our vaccine numbers (up).”
Only two to three per cent of people are hardcore anti-vaxxers, Colby said. He wants to reach everyone else willing to listen to pro-vaccine arguments.
“There are people who are somewhat reluctant, moderately reluctant and highly reluctant, and then there are the absolutists,” he said. “… It takes a lot of effort to motivate some people and that’s what we’re doing with our outreach clinics. We’re going to where they are, making it convenient and easy to make vaccination the easy (decision).”
The public health unit held mobile clinics this past week at the Chatham Sales Arena’s Wednesday market, the Access Open Minds youth mental health centre, and at soccer fields behind the Chatham courthouse and Blenheim’s Centennial Park.
More are scheduled Saturday at the Wallaceburg farmers’ market from 8 a.m. to noon and at the Mitchell’s Bay pavilion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Pop-up clinics will be held Saturday at the WISH Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday at the Merlin library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday at Talbot Trail Place park in Blenheim from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at Wallaceburg District secondary school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Chatham Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 26, at Chatham Memorial Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re constantly providing educational materials, dispelling rumours about the vaccine and basically the science should speak for itself, but getting that out to the general population is always a challenge,” Colby said.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported eight new cases and one resolved case Friday as active cases rose to 18. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.
Walpole Island First Nation had no active cases.