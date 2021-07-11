Mitchell's Bay Open bass tournament another success, despite pandemic challenges
MITCHELL’S BAY – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic necessitated organizers change the way the Canadian Tire Mitchell’s Bay bass tournament operated this year, but it didn’t stop it from being another success.
This year’s winning team of Steve Voros, of Springfield, near St. Thomas, and Nick Cousvis, of Brooklin, near Whitby, were impressed with both the tournament and the fishing.
“The community is No. 1,” Voros said. “When you can have this many supporters and volunteers that’s impressive.”
He said the hospitality is great, noting even with last year’s tournament being cancelled due to COIVD, organizers still welcomed in the anglers.
“It’s one of our favourites,” said Cousvis, a professional angler with a popular YouTube channel.
He added they fish a lot of tournaments throughout the season and this one ranks among the top.
“We just love it,” Cousvis said. “People really welcome us with open arms – it’s a great place.”
Voros and Cousvis won with a two-day total catch of 46.06 from the 10 fish they submitted.
However, they had plenty to choose from.
While pre-fishing the tournament on Lake St. Clair, Cousvis said there were some days they caught more than 90 fish, adding they caught over 70 fish on Saturday.
Voros said it was impressive they were releasing several four-pounders on Saturday, because the fishing was so good.
“It’s a fantastic fishery, it’s healthy, there’s lot of small fish, there’s a lot of big fish, it’s quite nice,” Cousvis said.
Conditions were a lot rougher on Friday than Saturday for fishing.
Voros said pre-fishing the tournament was interesting, noting they ran the lake and where they ended up fishing was dictated by the weather.
“We made a decision based on the high winds and the big waves that we’re going stay out of it and it turned out to be a great call,” Voros said.
Cousvis said they finished third in the tournament a few years ago and really wanted to win it this year.
“We’re pretty happy about it.”
They shared the top prize money of $9,600.
The big fish competition is another indication of how good the fishing was on the weekend. This was the first year the winning big fish weighed over six-pounds, in fact two fish topped the six-pound mark in the tournament.
Jason Clay won $1,000 prize for the biggest fish that weighed in at 6.59 pounds. This is the fourth year he’s fished the tournament with his Matt Belzil.
The team of Mark Emrich and Chris Gebal caught a bass weighing 6.02 pounds.
The team of Erick Hodgins, of Windsor, and Mark Piche, of Tecumseh, finished second with a two-day total catch of 43.93 pounds. The team has entered the tournament every finishing in the top 10 three times including another second place in 2019.
The team of Bill Valberg, from Tilbury, and Chad Wentzell, of St. Thomas, came in a close third with a total catch weighing in at 43.85 pounds. They won the tournament in 2018 with a catch weighing 50.71 pounds.
Carol Ann Belanger, who co-chaired the tournament with Tom Beaton, said COVID made it more difficult, but she praised the efforts of the committee and team of volunteers from making the tournament a success.
Pandemic safety measures prompted organizers to use the dock of a private residence to allow participants to submit their live catch, have it weight, then leave to release the fish, without having to leave their boats.
The tournament attracts any American anglers, but COVID measures closing the border between Canada and the U.S. prevented.
However, 81 teams still participated this year and organizers have already set a date for next year’s tournament, which is scheduled to run July 8 and 9.
