Mitchell's Bay Open bass tournament another success, despite pandemic challenges

MITCHELL’S BAY – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic necessitated organizers change the way the Canadian Tire Mitchell’s Bay bass tournament operated this year, but it didn’t stop it from being another success.

This year’s winning team of Steve Voros, of Springfield, near St. Thomas, and Nick Cousvis, of Brooklin, near Whitby, were impressed with both the tournament and the fishing.

“The community is No. 1,” Voros said. “When you can have this many supporters and volunteers that’s impressive.”

He said the hospitality is great, noting even with last year’s tournament being cancelled due to COIVD, organizers still welcomed in the anglers.

“It’s one of our favourites,” said Cousvis, a professional angler with a popular YouTube channel.

He added they fish a lot of tournaments throughout the season and this one ranks among the top.

“We just love it,” Cousvis said. “People really welcome us with open arms – it’s a great place.”

Voros and Cousvis won with a two-day total catch of 46.06 from the 10 fish they submitted.

However, they had plenty to choose from.

While pre-fishing the tournament on Lake St. Clair, Cousvis said there were some days they caught more than 90 fish, adding they caught over 70 fish on Saturday.

Voros said it was impressive they were releasing several four-pounders on Saturday, because the fishing was so good.

“It’s a fantastic fishery, it’s healthy, there’s lot of small fish, there’s a lot of big fish, it’s quite nice,” Cousvis said.

Conditions were a lot rougher on Friday than Saturday for fishing.

Voros said pre-fishing the tournament was interesting, noting they ran the lake and where they ended up fishing was dictated by the weather.