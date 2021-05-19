Mental health, homelessness and addiction Chatham-Kent's top challenges, says mayor

Mental health, homelessness and substance addiction are the greatest challenges facing Chatham-Kent, the municipality’s mayor said during an annual address to the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce.

“We can make it a little better, but we need to have the federal government and the provincial government in line as well,” Darrin Canniff said Wednesday. “That’s the biggest issue. We’ve seen it escalate during COVID, but it’s a big problem.”

He said the number of people experiencing homelessness in Chatham-Kent has grown from about 100 to about 300 since the pandemic began.

“I would love to see everyone housed,” Canniff said. “I would love to see the drug problem eliminated altogether … but there is no easy fix to it.”

Through his role with Ontario’s Big City Mayors caucus, the mayor said he is co-chairing a committee to draft recommendations for the provincial government to address mental-health challenges.