McNaughton introduces legislation to modernize, streamline apprenticeship system

The provincial government aims to streamline the apprenticeship system through a new Crown agency called Skilled Trades Ontario that will replace the Ontario College of Trades. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, announcing the modernization plans during a virtual news conference Thursday, said his ministry has repeatedly been told the existing apprenticeship system is confusing and difficult to navigate. "Over and over again, I've heard from young people: 'I know how to become a doctor or a lawyer, but I have no idea how to become a welder or a millwright,'" McNaughton said. "One reason for this is the overlap between the Ontario College of Trades … and my ministry," McNaughton said. As an example of the complicated "journey map," McNaughton said apprentices must register with his ministry, obtain a log book from the college of trades, schedule classroom training, book and write ministry exams while paying fees to the college, and advise the ministry of their progress and completion but receive their exam results from the college.

Article content “I thought I was looking at the Tokyo subway map,” McNaughton said about the journey map. “It’s no wonder apprentices and tradespeople find this confusing.” This convoluted system needs to end, McNaughton said as he announced the introduction of the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act. “If passed, this new act would simplify the system and make it much easier and faster for people to get trained,” McNaughton said. The labour minister said a digital system will replace paper logbooks and wet signatures while providing a clear path from the start to finish instead of bouncing between two governing bodies. McNaughton said people with skilled trades are in demand. Before the pandemic, he said, more than 200,000 jobs went unfilled in Ontario – many in the trades – which cost the economy $24 billion. The construction industry, alone, will need more than 100,000 skilled workers over the next decade and, as recently as the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly one in 10 job vacancies across the province was in manufacturing, he added. The minister said currently one in three journeypersons in Ontario is 55 or older while the average age an apprentice is 30. “All of this means we need to attract young people to the trades, modernize the system, and engage businesses,” McNaughton said. Noting a Skilled Trades Panel was appointed last September to advise the ministry on how to move forward, he said that body had held dozens of meetings and heard the concerns of tradespeople, apprentices, unions, businesses and training providers.

Article content “And what they told us, in their first report, is that we need a simpler, customer-focused system, so that more people can get what they need to move quickly into jobs and support our economy,” McNaughton said. eshreve@postmedia.com WHAT THEY SAID “We welcome a new agency that takes a fresh approach and genuine interest in advancing Ontario’s skilled trades and apprenticeship system. We are hopeful that Skilled Trades Ontario will stay focused on its mandate to promote the trades and encourage employers to play a greater role in mentoring aspiring tradespeople from the start to finish of their apprenticeship.” Stephen Hamilton, chair of the Ontario Skilled Trades Alliance “The establishment of Skilled Trades Ontario, based on the recommendations of the Skills Trades Panel, will demonstrate a responsive apprenticeship model for the future, modernizing the skilled trades and optimizing career building opportunities.” Joseph S. Mancinelli, LiUNA International vice-president and regional manager of central and eastern Canada “Manufacturers have been proactively advocating for new approaches to streamline apprenticeship processes and improve the training for skilled workers. The creation of Skilled Trades Ontario is an important step to address labour and skills shortages facing manufacturers by simplifying apprenticeship requirements and attracting new skilled workers to the sector.” Mathew Wilson, senior vice-president, policy and government relations, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters “By establishing Skilled Trades Ontario, the province is helping connect employers with the tradespersons and apprentices they need, particularly as the economy recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.” Joe Vaccaro, CEO, Ontario Home Builders Association

