Mary Duckworth elected third time to serve as Caldwell Chief; joined by all new council

Mary Duckworth, previously ousted three-times as Caldwell First Nation Chief, has been elected to the top job for a third time, along with a whole new council.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The people have spoken, they’ve removed the council and put the chief back in,” Duckworth said late Saturday night after the election was certified.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mary Duckworth elected third time to serve as Caldwell Chief; joined by all new council Back to video

She was challenged for the chief’s position by Tammy Jolicoeur.

The band membership also voted in four new councillors, including Ian Duckworth, Doug Heil, Larry Johnson – a former Caldwell chief – and Nikki van Oirschot.

Three of the four previous councillors – Robyn Perkins, Stanley Scott and Steve Simpson – who were at odds with Duckworth, were defeated in their bid for re-election.

Duckworth, who was removed from office by council on Sept. 9, wants to focus on healing in the community as the new council gets down to work with it’s first council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

“What I want to see accomplished is unity within the community . . . and for everyone to have a voice,” the returning chief said.

Duckworth said the new council will look at the business side to see how the Caldwell First Nation can be advanced, but added this process is going to happen “all together, not just the council doing it.”

She said the new council campaigned on running for the people “so that’s what they have to demonstrate in this next term.”

Duckworth said one of the first orders of business she plans to do during Tuesday’s council meeting is request a general membership meeting be scheduled to get input from the community.

A decade ago, the Caldwell First Nation received a $105-million land claim settlement from the federal government with the primary purpose to purchase land to create a reserve.