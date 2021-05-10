Many students could be vaccinated before next school year
Many Chatham-Kent students could be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they begin classes in September.
Health Canada’s recent approval of the Pfizer-made vaccine for children ages 12 and older “opens up the possibility for vaccinating a large number of school children before the next school year,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Many students could be vaccinated before next school year Back to video
“It’s projected that we should be able to get down to that age group some time (in) late June, early July. … Having students vaccinated before they enter school in September would be a big step to getting our in-class experience back to normal,” he said later during a conference call with media.
The impact may be felt beyond the classroom, said John Howitt, director of education for the Lambton Kent District school board.
“It not only would enhance the person-to-person, in-person learning, I think it will also provide greater opportunity to re-initiate things like extracurriculars and clubs and lower anxiety for all,” Howitt said.
Families in the Lambton Kent District school board had until April 21 to register for virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year. The deadline was set in order to adjust staffing levels.
Almost 750 students – 390 elementary and 350 secondary – opted for virtual learning. That’s about one-third of this year’s total, Howitt said.
“The Ministry (of Education) has made a request that school boards consider giving parents more time … to decide whether they want to be in remote learning for the entire school year next year,” Howitt said. “We’re in the process of investigating whether or not our collective agreements would allow us to entertain that request.”
In the St. Clair Catholic District School Board, approximately 125 elementary and 118 secondary students have expressed an interest in virtual classes for next year. After June 1, the board will ask parents to confirm their choice.
There are now 582 elementary and 425 secondary students enrolled in remote learning with the St. Clair Catholic board.
On Monday, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit and eight cases were resolved.
Active cases rose by one to 33. Five Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
Walpole Island First Nation had seven active cases.
No new deaths or outbreaks were reported in Chatham-Kent. The lone active outbreak was at an unidentified workplace.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,808 cases included 1,762 resolved cases.
To date, 37,936 doses of vaccine have been administered through Chatham-Kent public health, with 36,310 people receiving at least one dose.
Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents and three Walpole Island residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.