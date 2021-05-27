





Share this Story: Many Chatham-Kent long-term care workers saying no to vaccine

Many Chatham-Kent long-term care workers saying no to vaccine Long-term care home workers in Chatham-Kent continue to lag well behind their counterparts across Ontario in being vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their “unscientific beliefs,” says the region’s top doctor.

Article content Long-term care workers in Chatham-Kent continue to lag well behind their counterparts across Ontario in being vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their “unscientific beliefs,” the region’s top doctor says. Roughly 60 per cent of workers at local long-term care and retirement homes have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to date, Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Many Chatham-Kent long-term care workers saying no to vaccine Back to video Provincially, 88 per cent of staff have received their first dose and 53 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to a Ministry of Long-Term Care spokesperson. “Only four facilities in Chatham-Kent – two long-term care and two retirement homes – have more than 70 per cent of staff vaccinated (with a first dose). It’s extremely disappointing,” Colby said. “We have made a great effort to reach out to those staff members and we have not been successful in getting a large number of them vaccinated.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The vaccination rate is higher at long-term care homes (64 per cent) than at retirement homes (56 per cent) in Chatham-Kent. Ten weeks ago, the local rate was 50 per cent at long-term care homes. The main reason for the low rates among workers, Colby said, is “unscientific beliefs about vaccination in general.” The vaccination rates, though, are much higher for the residents in the homes. “The vast majority of our residents in long-term care homes and retirement homes have been boosted with their second doses,” Colby said. “We’ve got about 96 per cent coverage in that population. We just couldn’t be happier.” Vaccination should be required for all long-term care home workers, he said. “I hope it becomes mandatory, but I am not aware of any initiative to do that,” Colby said. “It has been made mandatory in several countries around the world. I think it makes sense.” He hopes vaccine holdouts will change their minds if they can’t cross international borders or travel on airplanes without being jabbed. “I think a lot of people are basically going to find out that the things they want to do are going to require vaccination,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be that to provide incentives for people to do that. “Again, I’m in favour of having a legal basis for people that work with the vulnerable to require vaccination as a condition of working, but I don’t make those kinds of laws. That’s something that has to be tackled at a provincial or federal level.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The vaccination rate is “very, very high” for Chatham-Kent’s doctors, Colby said. “I don’t know of any physicians that have chosen not to be vaccinated. There may be a few I’m unaware of,” he said. “But I think that should send a message to your readership that if physicians are choosing to vaccinate themselves, they obviously think it’s a very good idea.” The vaccination rate is unavailable for staff and doctors at Chatham-Kent’s two hospital sites, but Lori Marshall, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s president and CEO, said it’s a “high percentage.” Staff and doctors will be asked to tell the occupational health and safety department when they receive their second dose, she said. “I would anticipate that within the next month to two months, I will have a much more accurate description of what percentage of our staff and physicians have been fully vaccinated,” Marshall said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham