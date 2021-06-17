Man facing first-degree murder charge still working on getting lawyer

Article content

A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge is still trying to get a lawyer.

Kyle Samko made a brief appearance via audio in a Chatham court Thursday. The court heard he’s still in the process of obtaining legal aid in order to confirm his lawyer, so the matter was adjourned to June 24.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man facing first-degree murder charge still working on getting lawyer Back to video

Samko was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

An order was also made for Samko to not have any communication or contact with 20 potential witnesses while in custody.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation that occurred on June 3.

The men knew each other, police said.

Police and paramedics reportedly found a injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street. One witness said paramedics were performing chest compressions on the man before he was taken away in an ambulance to the Chatham hospital.

Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, succumbed to his injuries.