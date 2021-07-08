A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge will return to court near the end of the month to provide time to get the matter moving through the courts.

Kyle Samko made a brief appearance in a Chatham court Thursday via video.

Chatham-Kent murder suspect returns to court July 29

The court was told his lawyer has received initial evidence but is still waiting to receive some video disclosure.

The matter was adjourned to July 29 to provide time to arrange a meeting with the Crown to move towards a preliminary hearing as fast as possible, the court was told.

Samko is remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation that occurred on June 3.

The men knew each other, police said.

Police and paramedics reportedly found a injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street. One witness said paramedics were performing chest compressions on the man before he was taken away in an ambulance to the Chatham hospital.

Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, died from his injuries.