Police identify man killed in early June 'altercation'

A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a violent altercation in Chatham, made a brief virtual court appearance Thursday morning.

Chatham-Kent police identified Manuel (Manny) da Silva, 35, of Chatham as the man who died of injuries suffered after a recent altercation between several men on St. George Street near Park Avenue East.

The police service offered “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of da Silva in a media release Thursday.

“Manny’s proudest achievement was being a father to his adorable son Lincoln,” his obituary stated. “In life, he was an incredibly compassionate and caring person. He was affectionately known as someone who could fix any tool or device due to his ingenuity.

“Most importantly, his greatest gift to us all was his heart. Whether in person, or on the telephone, an exchange was always concluded with an ‘I love you.’”

Kyle Samko had his matter adjourned to June 17 to confirm legal representation and for further evidence to be provided in the case.