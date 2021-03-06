Man facing charges after stopped while driving stolen vehicle

Article content

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after Chatham-Kent police found him driving a stolen vehicle.

Early Friday morning, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle complaint on Spence Line in the Ridgetown area, police said.

The vehicle was located and stopped and investigation by an officer revealed the vehicle the man was driving was confirmed stolen, police said.

The accused was also found to be failing to comply with his probation order, police said.

He was arrested and charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, possession a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with his release conditions, police.

He was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Mischief charge

A 28-year-old man of no fixed address is facing a mischief charge after Chatham-Kent police responded to an alarm complaint in Chatham around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said the front window in the entryway of the property was damaged and the accused was located by officers at the scene and arrested.

He was later released with a court date.

RIDE check

Chatham-Kent police stopped 150 vehicles during a municipal-wide RIDE check conducted Friday night.

Police said two roadside breath tests were administered and no one was charged with impaired driving.

Road safety is a priority with the police service, which reminds motorists that RIDE spot checks will continue throughout the year across the community in an effort to keep all road users safe.