A man allegedly damaged a house door and the victim’s car during a disturbance at a Ridgetown residence Tuesday night.

Article content

A man allegedly damaged the door to a home and a person’s car during a disturbance at a Ridgetown residence Tuesday night.

He also threw a broken piece of glass at the person, Chatham-Kent police alleged.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man faces assault, mischief charges after incident in Ridgetown Back to video

Police found him nearby after he left the home.

The 29-year-old from Ridgetown was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Assault charge

A 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted two family members at a Chatham home Tuesday morning, police said.

He was charged with two counts of assault and released with an April 26 court date.

Tools stolen

Tools valued at $1,600 were stolen from a King Street West apartment under construction in Chatham between 4 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A DeWalt orbital sander cordless telescope, a Milwaukee tool case and batteries, and a DeWalt radio were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87310. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.