Man faces assault, mischief charges after incident in Ridgetown
A man allegedly damaged the door to a home and a person’s car during a disturbance at a Ridgetown residence Tuesday night.
He also threw a broken piece of glass at the person, Chatham-Kent police alleged.
Police found him nearby after he left the home.
The 29-year-old from Ridgetown was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Assault charge
A 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted two family members at a Chatham home Tuesday morning, police said.
He was charged with two counts of assault and released with an April 26 court date.
Tools stolen
Tools valued at $1,600 were stolen from a King Street West apartment under construction in Chatham between 4 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A DeWalt orbital sander cordless telescope, a Milwaukee tool case and batteries, and a DeWalt radio were stolen.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87310. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.