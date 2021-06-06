Man faces assault charges after allegedly assaulting mother

A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his mother while he was driving Saturday on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

The man became upset with his mother and reportedly began to assault her, police said.

He continued to drive erratically and eventually pulled over. The man then got out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted a person trying to help, police said.

He was arrested and given a July 14 court date.

Fire damages trailers

Police are investigating a suspected arson that damaged two trailers next to a business on Keil Drive on Saturday evening.

Damage to the trailers and their contents was estimated at $200,000.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Gary Oriet at garyor@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87152. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Portable toilet destroyed

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a portable toilet in the Chatham Memorial Arena parking lot Saturday evening.