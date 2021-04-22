





Young man dead after shooting in Blenheim A 20-year-old Blenheim man is dead and two Windsor men are in custody after a shooting Wednesday night, Chatham-Kent police say.

Article content A 20-year-old Blenheim man is dead and two Windsor men are in custody after a shooting Wednesday night, Chatham-Kent police say. At approximately 7 p.m., police rushed to a home in the quiet community south of Chatham after receiving reports of gunfire. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Young man dead after shooting in Blenheim Back to video In a release, police said that two men, both known to the homeowner, had visited the house. Following an argument outside, one of the visitors allegedly fired a gun, striking the homeowner’s friend, who was at the residence. The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died. The suspects reportedly fled the scene, but police found their vehicle shortly after on Communications Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop. Police said the passenger then moved into the driver’s seat and fled. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

Article content The suspects – both 19 years old – were charged with murder and attempted murder. They have been held in custody pending a bail hearing. Officers were continuing their investigation Thursday, cordoning off the Lumley and Church streets area with yellow tape. Members of the criminal investigations branch and forensic identification unit were at the home. A post-mortem was scheduled for Thursday in London. A young man – a friend of the victim’s brother who spoke on condition of anonymity – said he texted his grieving friend: “He’s not doing too good.” He didn’t know what prompted the shooting. “It just breaks my heart,” said another neighbour, who knows the family that lives where the shooting took place. “My prayers go out there to the family,” said the woman, who also asked not to be identified. Photo by Online The reputed victim, Braedon Burk, was eulogized by his father, Jamie Burk, in a Facebook post Thursday. “As a father, you want the best for your kids, watch them grow, be great, turn out to be beautiful, respective, caring and loving children, make you proud,” he wrote about losing his son. “I really have no words. I was so proud of the young man he became, his sisters and brothers lost so much tonight, I truly lost my best friend my heart is broken. I am so proud and I love you, my son Braedon Burk.” A GoFundMe campaign, started Thursday afternoon under the title, “Help for Braedons memorial and family expenses,” was quickly approaching its $8,000 goal.

Article content “Braedon was the kindest person and brought so much love to his friends and family and he would so appreciate the support,” wrote Bailey Taylor, who organized the campaign. Several messages of condolence were included by those making donations. “He was an amazing person to be around, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to be able to call him a best friend,” wrote Kalie Seaton. Another supporter, Yelena Huseynova, wrote that “Braedon was very good and a kind boy, devoted and loving son who did not deserve this dreadful fate.” Det. Sgt Gabe Tetrault of the criminal investigations branch credited officers for their efforts during the “very serious and dynamic situation,” noting they quickly located and arrested the suspects while preserving valuable evidence and maintaining public safety. “This was teamwork at its finest – a testament to the value of good training and commitment to duty,” he said in the release. “As members of our major crime unit take over the investigation, I would like reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those involved in this tragic incident.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

