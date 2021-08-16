Man charged with unlawfully entering Chatham home

A man allegedly entered a Tweedsmuir Avenue home in Chatham while the homeowner was in the backyard watering her flowers around 8 p.m. Sunday.

She saw the man when she went back into her home. He fled out the front door but was found by police.

A 25-year-old from West Lorne was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house. He was still in police custody Monday morning.

Drug charges

A 38-year-old Chatham man wanted on a surety relief warrant was arrested Sunday on Keil Drive in Chatham.

He had suspected cocaine and fentanyl, said police, who charged him with failing to comply with his release conditions and two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

He was released with a Sept. 30 court date and also taken to a local correctional facility.

Prohibited weapon

A 41-year-old woman of no fixed address wanted on outstanding warrants by another police service was arrested Sunday night by Chatham-Kent police responding to a report of a suspicious woman on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.

The woman reportedly had a flick knife but was on conditions to not possess any weapons, police said.

She was charged with being in possession of a dangerous weapon, failing to comply with her release conditions and breach of probation. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Obstructing police

A police officer spotted a suspicious man in the area of Lacroix and Richmond streets just after 3 a.m. Monday in Chatham.

The man allegedly gave a false name to the officer. He was arrested once the officer learned his real identity and found him with suspected crystal methamphetamine, police said.

The 43-year-old of no fixed address was charged with obstructing police and drug possession. He was released with a Sept. 8 court date.

Motorcyclist injured

A 50-year-old Amherstburg woman lost control of her motorcycle, left the road and hit a tree Sunday on Campers Cove Road, police said.

She was taken to a Windsor hospital for medical attention.

Damage was estimated at $20,000.