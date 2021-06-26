Man charged with theft, mischief in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police responding to a report of a suspicious male in a Park Street parking lot in Wallaceburg on Friday morning found a man in a car that wasn’t his.

The 30-year-old man was charged with mischief and theft under $5,000.

He was taken to police headquarters and held for bail.

Intoxicated in public

Police officers answering a 911 call Friday night found an intoxicated man unable to care for himself on Gray Street in Chatham.

The 58-year-old was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

He was taken to police headquarters for booking and held until he was sober.

Break and enter

A power inverter and chainsaw valued at approximately $1,000 were stolen Friday night from a business on Lafontaine Street in Wallaceburg.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Steven Gagnon at steveng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87339. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.