Man charged with stealing case of beer found drinking the evidence

A 31-year-old Windsor man had already drank some of the evidence even though it didn’t take long for the Chatham-Kent police K9 unit to track him down after a case of beer was stolen from the LCBO store in Thamesville.

Police were dispatched to the LCBO around 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a break and enter call.

Officers saw a window was broken when they arrived and video surveillance revealed a case of beer had been stolen, police said.

The K9 arrived and after a short track, the accused was located near field drinking the stolen beer, police said.

He was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft under $5,000. He was taken to police headquarters and later released with a court date.

Bicycle stolen

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after being called about theft the theft of red men’s bicycle, valued at $250, reported stolen from a Victoria Avenue residence in Chatham around 9 a.m. Saturday.