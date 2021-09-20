Man charged with mischief endangering life in connection to attempted arson

A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody for alleged actions that endangered the lives of others.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police alleged the accused forced his way into a multi-unit dwelling on Wellington Street in Chatham Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man charged with mischief endangering life in connection to attempted arson Back to video

The man, who police said is known to the tenants, reportedly threatened to burn the house down as he left items on a stove.

The accused also placed a garbage bin and a shopping court outside a door, blocking tenants from leaving, police alleged.

A tenant was able to remove the items from the stove before a fire started, police said.

The accused was identified and found a short distance way. He was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life, uttering threats and break and enter with intent to commit arson, police said.

He was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Woman charged with facilitating a breach

A 34-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a motel on Grand Avenue East in Chatham Sunday night.

Police said the woman was reportedly staying with a man who was on conditions not to communicate with her.

She was arrested and charged with facilitating a breach and released with an Oct. 15 court date.

Police continue to look for the man for allegedly failing to comply with his release conditions.

Several rings stolen from Chatham home

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after 13 gold and silver rings were stolen from a Monarch Drive home in Chatham.

Police said the theft occurred some time between last Wednesday and Friday.