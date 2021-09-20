Man charged with mischief endangering life in connection to attempted arson
A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody for alleged actions that endangered the lives of others.
Chatham-Kent police alleged the accused forced his way into a multi-unit dwelling on Wellington Street in Chatham Sunday.
The man, who police said is known to the tenants, reportedly threatened to burn the house down as he left items on a stove.
The accused also placed a garbage bin and a shopping court outside a door, blocking tenants from leaving, police alleged.
A tenant was able to remove the items from the stove before a fire started, police said.
The accused was identified and found a short distance way. He was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life, uttering threats and break and enter with intent to commit arson, police said.
He was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.
Woman charged with facilitating a breach
A 34-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a motel on Grand Avenue East in Chatham Sunday night.
Police said the woman was reportedly staying with a man who was on conditions not to communicate with her.
She was arrested and charged with facilitating a breach and released with an Oct. 15 court date.
Police continue to look for the man for allegedly failing to comply with his release conditions.
Several rings stolen from Chatham home
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after 13 gold and silver rings were stolen from a Monarch Drive home in Chatham.
Police said the theft occurred some time between last Wednesday and Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87331.
Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Crashes send three people to hospital
Three people were injured in two separate motor-vehicle crashes on Sunday.
Police said a 63-year-old Chatham woman faces a charge of disobeying a stop sign in connection to a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Kent Bridge Road near Rose Beach Line.
Two people were transported to hospital while the total damage was estimated at $45,000.
Police said the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Selton Line between Kenesserie Road and Glassford Road was taken to hospital Sunday morning for medical attention.
The crash remains under investigation while total damage was estimated at $5,000, police said.