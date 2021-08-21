Going wrong way on one-way street leads to impaired charge

A 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he was seen by a Chatham-Kent officer going the wrong way on a one-way street.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The accused was stopped on Forsyth Street in downtown Chatham just after 12 a.m. Saturday, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Going wrong way on one-way street leads to impaired charge Back to video

Through investigation, police believed he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests, which resulted in the impaired driving charge being laid, police said.

He was released with a Sept. 7 court date.

Damage caused by break-in double the value of booze stolen

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in at the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said about $1,000 damage was caused when the liquor store was broken into around 12:30 a.m., which resulted in approximately $500 worth of alcohol being stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jessica Butler at jessicab@chathamkent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87333. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477).

Chatham man charged with break and enter

A 42-year-old Chatham man was arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence on Wellington Street East in Chatham just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located the accused on the property, police said.

He was arrested and charged with break and enter, and released with a Sept. 21 court date.

Licence suspension issued during RIDE spot check

Three roadside breath tests were administered Friday night while Chatham-Kent police officers conducted RIDE spot checks throughout Blenheim.

A total of 250 vehicles were checked with one of the roadside breath tests resulting in a driver receiving a seven-day licence suspension, police said.

Police said road safety is a priority and remind motorists that RIDE spot checks will continue throughout the year across the municipality in effort to keep all road users safe.