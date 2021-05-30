Man charged with assaulting peace officer
Spitting on a Chatham-Kent police officer added to the charges a 25-year-old man was facing after being arrested in connection to a break and enter.
Police responded to a call early Sunday about man with a large air compressor on Grand Avenue in Chatham.
The man was located and police said it was discovered the air compressor was taken from a business located nearby.
The accused was arrested and while being booked into custody at police headquarters, police said he spat on an officer.
The accused was charged with assaulting a peace officer as well as break, enter and theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Impaired charge
A 20-year-old Kingsville man is facing an impaired driving charge after Chatham-Kent police responded to reports of a vehicle being all over the roadway on Talbot Trail in Blenheim on Saturday night.
Police located the vehicle and a roadside breath test was administered, police said.
The driver failed the roadside test and was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters for further breath testing, which registered at nearly twice the legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration, police said.
He was released with a court date.
Two people arrested on warrants
Chatham-Kent police caught up with two people on Saturday wanted on separate warrants.
Police received information in the afternoon that a man wanted on a surety relief warrant was in the parking lot of St. Clair College in Chatham.
The accused was located, arrested and immediately escorted back to the South West Detention Centre in Windsor, police said.
In the evening, police said a 26-year-old Chatham woman, known to police, was seen walking on Sixth Street in Chatham.
A police check revealed she was wanted on two separate warrants for failing to attend court. She was arrested and taken to police headquarters and held for bail, police said.