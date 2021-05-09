Man charged with assault, mischief in connection to domestic dispute

Article content

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a possible domestic dispute at a Mary Street residence in Chatham Saturday night.

Police said investigation resulted in the accused being charged with assault and mischief.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man charged with assault, mischief in connection to domestic dispute Back to video

He was released with a court date.

Two women arrested on separate warrants

Chatham-Kent police caught up to two women wanted on separate outstanding warrants.

Police said a 27-year-old woman, known to be wanted on several warrants for failing to attend court, was located in the area of King Street in Chatham by an officer on general patrol early Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old woman, known to police to be wanted for failing to comply with her release order, was located early Saturday morning by an officer on patrol in the King Street East area of Chatham.

Both women were taken to police headquarters for booking and later released with court dates, police said.

Shoplifting

A 31-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 in connection to a shoplifting incident.

Chatham-Kent police were called to business on Park Avenue West in Chatham Saturday morning after the accused had allegedly hid items in his jacket and left the store without paying for them.

He was arrested, taken to police headquarters for booking, and released with a court date, police said.