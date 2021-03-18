Man charged for allegedly threatening girlfriend's neighbour in Wallaceburg
A 26-year-old Walpole Island man was charged with uttering threats for allegedly threatening his girlfriend’s neighbour Wednesday night in Wallaceburg, Chatham-Kent police say.
He was released with a May 5 court date.
RIDE spot checks
A total of 1,625 vehicles were stopped and checked during Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot checks throughout Chatham-Kent on St. Patrick’s Day.
Sixteen drivers were charged with various Highway Traffic Act offences.
Seventeen roadside breath tests and one standard field sobriety test were given. No one was charged with impaired driving.
Also Wednesday, eight drivers were charged with speeding during traffic enforcement on Mill Street West in Tilbury.
Tools stolen
DeWalt, Mastercraft and Maximum power tools valued at $5,000 were stolen from a shed and two storage containers at a Cathcart Street business in Blenheim between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Chris Reynolds at chrisr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87337. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
More tools stolen
Tools valued at $300 were stolen from a storage room at a Wallace Street apartment building in Wallaceburg after a suspect entered through an unlocked window Tuesday night.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Brent Middel at brentmid@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87195. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Intoxicated in public
A 15-year-old boy fled on foot after a dispute with his mother at a Chatham gas station just before midnight Wednesday, but officers found him nearby, police said.
He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. He was scheduled to be released from police headquarters Thursday once he was sober.
Driving while suspended
A man suspended from driving for medical reasons and unpaid fines was spotted by an officer driving a family member’s vehicle Wednesday on Duke Street in Wallaceburg, police said.
The officer stopped him and took him into custody.
The 35-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with two counts of driving while under suspension. He must attend provincial offences court April 14.