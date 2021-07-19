Man charged for allegedly assaulting relative in Blenheim

A 31-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening and assaulting a family member at a Blenheim home Sunday morning.

He assaulted the 61-year-old victim while uttering threats and damaging a telephone, Chatham-Kent police said. The victim was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance by ambulance for medical attention.

The man fled before police arrived, but he was found Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Stolen vehicle

A black 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with Ontario licence plates BTBH 771 was stolen from a Forest Street residence in Chatham between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Curtis Conn at curtisc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87349. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stolen licence plates

A police officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on Sunday night with licence plates that had been reported stolen.

The driver was arrested after a traffic stop on Sarah Crescent.

A 24-year-old Chatham woman was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000. She was released with an Aug. 17 court date.

Intoxicated in public

A 58-year-old man was intoxicated and unable to care for himself outside a Wellington Street East residence in Chatham on Sunday night, police said.

He was taken into custody for his own safety and brought to police headquarters.

He was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and was released when sober Monday morning.