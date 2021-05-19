Man charged after allegedly kicking Chatham-Kent police officers

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple assault charges after reportedly fighting with Chatham-Kent police at a family dispute Tuesday at a Wallaceburg residence.

The man of no fixed address allegedly threw a chair at a family member in the home during an argument, police said. He was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

While being arrested, he reportedly became belligerent, combative and kicked both officers, police said.

Police used a Taser and took him into custody.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting police. He was remanded until Thursday.

Impaired driving

A 32-year-old Petrolia woman has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a single-vehicle collision Feb. 12, 2021, on Talbot Trail near Lagoon Road just outside of Blenheim.

She was driving on Talbot Trail when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, hit several trees and came to rest just west of Lagoon Road, police said.