Man charged after allegedly kicking Chatham-Kent police officers
A 21-year-old man is facing multiple assault charges after reportedly fighting with Chatham-Kent police at a family dispute Tuesday at a Wallaceburg residence.
The man of no fixed address allegedly threw a chair at a family member in the home during an argument, police said. He was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.
While being arrested, he reportedly became belligerent, combative and kicked both officers, police said.
Police used a Taser and took him into custody.
The man was charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting police. He was remanded until Thursday.
Impaired driving
A 32-year-old Petrolia woman has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a single-vehicle collision Feb. 12, 2021, on Talbot Trail near Lagoon Road just outside of Blenheim.
She was driving on Talbot Trail when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, hit several trees and came to rest just west of Lagoon Road, police said.
The Chatham-Kent police’s traffic management unit took over the investigation because of the seriousness of the collision and the injuries sustained by the woman, who was alone in the vehicle.
She was charged May 11 as a result of evidence gathered over three months, police said. She’s been released with a June 1 court date.
Two motor-vehicle collisions
A 43-year-old man was charged with failing to yield the right of way after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday on Centre Side Road near Countryview Line. Minor injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $20,000.
A 26-year-old Chatham man was charged with attempting to pass when the roadway was not clear Tuesday after a collision on Fairview Line involving a car and a John Deere tractor. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $6,000.
Trailer, tools stolen
A white Roadmaster trailer full of tools was stolen from a Heritage Line residence in Wallaceburg on Tuesday night.
The trailer was last seen with Ontario licence plate M87 36H. The stolen items are worth an estimated at $8,000.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Ian Scoyne at ians@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87292. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.