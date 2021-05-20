Man arrested with stolen bike, firearm in Chatham
A 39-year-old man faces a handful of charges after allegedly riding a stolen bicycle while armed with a pellet gun Wednesday in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police received a report in the morning about a suspicious bike-riding man with a firearm on the CP Railway tracks along Richmond Street.
After officers found him with the reported firearm, he allegedly entered a bush along the tracks to get away from them and exited without the firearm, police said.
Officers searched for the weapon and found a pellet gun close to where the man was found, police said.
Police said the bicycle was stolen and the man was bound by conditions to not possess a firearm or weapon.
The man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000, failing to comply with a prohibition order and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was also charged with entering land on which a line work is situated, contrary to the Railway Safety Act.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Friday.
Unlawfully in home
A 31-year-old Harwich Township man allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home in Wallaceburg and began removing items Wednesday, police said.
He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and released with a June 23 court date.
Assault, mischief
A 15-year-old boy allegedly threw a piece of metal at a person in a Dover Township home and cut that person’s leg Wednesday night, police said.
The boy also reportedly damaged several items in the home and broke a tail light on a vehicle parked outside, police said.
He was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief with a value less than $5,000. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Failing to remain
A 16-year-old youth faces several charges after allegedly taking a truck without the owner’s consent and failing to remain at the scene of a collision Wednesday.
The youth reportedly took the truck from a Blenheim home where he was staying, police said.
He was allegedly involved in a collision on Richmond Street and returned the damaged vehicle to its owner a couple of hours later, police said. He left the home before police arrived.
He was arrested Wednesday night in Erieau. He reportedly had a knife despite being on conditions to not possess any weapons, police said.
He was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, failing to comply with his release conditions, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Break and enter
Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress just after 1 a.m. Thursday on McDougall Street in Wallaceburg.
Officers reportedly found the window to an ice-cream stand smashed and a man inside wearing all dark clothing, police said.
He had a duffle bag with screwdrivers, scissors, a metal file, a hand saw and a hacksaw blade, police said.
A 41-year-old of no fixed address was charged with break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Hummer stolen
A grey 2006 Hummer with Ontario licence plates BAZK 553 was stolen from Wallaceburg Auto Glass and Trim on Duke Street at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87352. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Speeder caught
A 41-year-old Dover Township man was recorded driving 107 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone on Pain Court Line on Wednesday morning, police said.
He was charged with speeding, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with no permit and failing to surrender his driver’s licence.
He must attend provincial offences court June 23.