Man arrested with break-in tools at Chatham apartment building

A 27-year-old Chatham man was arrested after a citizen reported a break-in in progress at Trillium Village in Chatham just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Chatham-Kent police found the suspect near a laundry room window with tools in hand.

The man was wanted on several warrants and was bound by a curfew.

The 27-year-old Chatham man is charged with trespassing by night, failing to comply with his release conditions, and being in possession of stolen cheques and break-and-enter tools.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Drug trafficking

A bicyclist stopped by police Wednesday night on Degge Street in Chatham had suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and a large quantity of cash.

A 39-year-old Chatham man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

He was released with an Aug. 19 court date.

Drug offences

Police helping paramedics around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a Wallace Street residence in Wallaceburg found a woman with suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, a debt list and a scale.

A 21-year-old from Wallaceburg was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was held in police custody.

Stolen vehicle

A black 2018 Ford Fusion with Ontario licence plates MUGSZEE was stolen from a parking lot on Trillium Lane in Chatham between July 16 at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jason Williams at jasonw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87224. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Break-in

An LG speaker tower with turntable, paint supplies and four trespassing signs were stolen during a break-in at a Grand Avenue East residence in Chatham between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The items are worth an estimated $820. Damage is estimated at $200.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kevin Burgess at kevinbu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87232. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Traffic enforcement

Nineteen drivers were charged with speeding Wednesday on Middle Line.

“Speeding kills. Slow down and help keep all road users safe,” police said in a statement.