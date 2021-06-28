Man arrested for breach of peace after dip in Sydenham River

A 40-year-old man landed in jail after a nighttime dip Sunday in the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in a backyard on Old Glass Road just before 8 p.m.

The man left the backyard, entered the river and was wading with his clothes over his head, police alleged.

When he refused to come to shore, the Chatham-Kent fire department used a boat to remove him from the river.

After he was assessed and cleared by paramedics, police arrested him for breach of the peace.

The man of no fixed address was released Monday morning.

Break and enter

Police are asking the public for information about a break-in at a Grand Avenue East compound in Chatham early Monday morning.

Officers saw a man fleeing from the property when they responded to an alarm at approximately 2:45 a.m.

They confirmed the break and enter, set up a perimeter and brought in the canine unit, but they did not find the suspect.