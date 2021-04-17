Man arrested after C-K police respond to family dispute

Article content

A 60-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody after Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute at a home in Blenheim.

Police said it was learned through investigation that an argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The accused was arrested, charged with assault and lodged at police headquarters for a bail hearing, police said.

Man and woman arrested on separate warrants

Chatham-Kent police caught up to two Wallaceburg residents together who were each wanted by police.

Police said around 1:45 p.m. Friday a 55-year-old man, who is known to police, was seen on Duke Street in Wallaceburg.

Knowing he had an outstanding warrant, officers arrested the man, who was later released with a court date, police said.

A 28-year-old woman, who is also known to police and was with the man police had just arrested, also had an outstanding warrant, police said.

She was also arrested and released with a court date.