Man, woman charged with attempted murder in Wallaceburg shooting

A man and woman face attempted murder charges following an incident Sunday in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police reported on Tuesday an officer stopped a vehicle on Sunday night and noticed damage to the vehicle that was suspicious in nature.

Police said investigation revealed an altercation Sunday afternoon involving the driver and two people known to him resulted in shots being fired in the intersection of Victoria and King streets in Wallaceburg.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old Wilkesport man and a 36-year-old Wallaceburg woman Tuesday and charged them with attempted murder, police said.

The Wilkesport man, identified as Johnathon Clark, is also charged with pointing a firearm, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using a firearm to commit an offence and being in possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The woman, identified at Tashia Houle, has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Both were held custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was also arrested Tuesday and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.

He was held custody pending a bail hearing.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 284. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).