Man and woman charged following domestic disturbance in Chatham
A man and a woman were both arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Chatham residence Tuesday night.
Police said an argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. This resulted in a 27-year-old Chatham woman being transported to hospital for medical attention and later released, police said.
A 25-year-old man of no fixed address, who was not physically injured, was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with his probation order since he was bound by conditions not to communicate with the woman or visit her home, police said.
The woman was charged with assault with a weapon and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.
Both were taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
Possession of prohibited weapon
A 33-year-old Walpole Island man was arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a man with a knife walking on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers located the man and alleged he was in possession of a prohibited weapon.
The man was charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He was released with an Oct. 27 court date.
Refusing to provide breath sample
A 36-year-old Blenheim woman is facing charges after Chatham-Kent police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a private lane on Tenth Line.
Police said the woman was reportedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests, where she allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, police said.
The woman was charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and driving while prohibited. She was later released with an Oct. 20 court date, police said.
Theft charges
A 30-year-old Chatham man was charged after Chatham-Kent responded to a theft complaint at a business on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.
When police arrived, officers allegedly found the man in possession of stolen items.
He was arrested and charged with theft and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was released with an Oct. 19 court date.
Stolen vehicle recovered
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the theft of a blue 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen from a Patteson Avenue home in Chatham some time between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the stolen vehicle was found on King Street in Wallaceburg late Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kevin Burgess at kevinbu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87232.
Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Driving while under suspension
A 52-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing driving offences after being spotted behind the wheel while allegedly under a driving suspension for unpaid fines.
The man was stopped and charged with driving while under suspension and driving with no insurance.
He will be required to attend provincial offences court on Oct. 20 and his vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.