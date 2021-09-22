A man and a woman were both arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Chatham residence Tuesday night.

A man and a woman were both arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Chatham home Tuesday night.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police said an argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. This resulted in a 27-year-old Chatham woman being transported to hospital for medical attention and later released, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man and woman charged following domestic disturbance in Chatham Back to video

A 25-year-old man of no fixed address, who was not physically injured, was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with his probation order since he was bound by conditions not to communicate with the woman or visit her home, police said.

The woman was charged with assault with a weapon and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

Both were taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Possession of prohibited weapon

A 33-year-old Walpole Island man was arrested and charged after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a man with a knife walking on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers located the man and alleged he was in possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He was released with an Oct. 27 court date.

Refusing to provide breath sample

A 36-year-old Blenheim woman is facing charges after Chatham-Kent police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a private lane on Tenth Line.

Police said the woman was reportedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests, where she allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, police said.