Man accused of attempted murder in Wallaceburg shooting returns to court next week

A 27-year-old Wilkesport man facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a July 25 shooting incident in Wallaceburg will return to court next week.

Jonathon Clark made a brief virtual appearance Friday in a Chatham court from the South West Detention Centre in Windsor, where he remains in custody.

Court was told Clark’s lawyer is waiting for disclosure regarding the charges, which also include pointing a firearm, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using a firearm to commit an offence and being in possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The matter was adjourned to Aug. 4.

A co-accused, Tashia Houle, 36, of Wallaceburg is scheduled to return to court Aug. 3. She faces an attempted murder charge as well as a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police said an officer stopped a vehicle on the evening of July 25 and noticed suspicious damage to it.

Police said an investigation revealed an altercation took place earlier that day involving the driver and two people known to him.

Shots were fired in the intersection of Victoria and King streets in Wallaceburg, police said.

Clark and Houle were arrested July 27, police said.

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man also was arrested July 27 and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm, police said.