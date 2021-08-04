Man accused in shooting remains in custody; female co-accused released with conditions

A 27-year-old Wilkesport man facing an attempted murder charge in a shooting in late July will remain in custody as his lawyer waits for more disclosure in the case.

Jonathon Clark made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court on Wednesday from the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

The court heard Clark’s lawyer has a Crown meeting scheduled Friday and is waiting for more evidence.

The matter was adjourned to Aug. 10.

Clark is also facing charges of pointing a firearm, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using a firearm to commit an offence and being in possession of a weapon while prohibited.

A co-accused, Tashia Houle, 36, of Wallaceburg was released from custody on Tuesday with conditions. She is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22.

Houle faces an attempted murder charge, as well as a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police said an officer stopped a vehicle on the evening of July 25 and noticed suspicious damage to it.

Police said an investigation revealed an altercation took place earlier that day involving the driver and two people known to him.

Shots were allegedly fired in the intersection of Victoria and King streets in Wallaceburg, police said.

Clark and Houle were arrested July 27, police said.

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man also was arrested July 27 and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm, police said.