Man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting still working on getting lawyer

Ellwood Shreve
Jul 09, 2021
Chatham-Kent police were on scene investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Blenheim man who died from his injuries after being shot outside a home in Blenheim on around 7 p.m. April 21. Police cordoned off a house at the intersection of Church and Lumley streets. Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
A 19-year-old Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim last April still needs to retain a lawyer.

Darius White, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual court appearance Friday.

The court was told he is still in the process of officially retaining counsel.

An adjournment until July 23 was granted to provide time for a legal firm working on White’s behalf to acquire legal aid to represent him.

Chad Coupe, 19, of Windsor was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after the April 21 shooting. He is slated to be back on court on July 26.

There is a publication ban on any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in front of a home in the early evening. Police said the suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he later died.

