Man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting still working on getting lawyer

A 19-year-old Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim last April still needs to retain a lawyer.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Darius White, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual court appearance Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting still working on getting lawyer Back to video

The court was told he is still in the process of officially retaining counsel.

An adjournment until July 23 was granted to provide time for a legal firm working on White’s behalf to acquire legal aid to represent him.

Chad Coupe, 19, of Windsor was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after the April 21 shooting. He is slated to be back on court on July 26.

There is a publication ban on any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in front of a home in the early evening. Police said the suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he later died.