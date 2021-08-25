Man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting returns to court next month

More time is needed to receive and review evidence in the case of a 19-year-old Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim last April.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Darius White, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual appearance in Chatham court Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting returns to court next month Back to video

The court heard White’s defence lawyer is still waiting for significant disclosure of evidence to move the case forward.

The matter was adjourned to Sept. 21 for further disclosure to be received and reviewed, as well as arrange a Crown meeting.

White was remanded in custody.

Chad Coupe, 19, of Windsor is also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 21 shooting. He is slated to be back in court on Sept. 20.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting at about 7 p.m. in front of a Blenheim home. Police said the suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger moved into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered.

Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home, was shot. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.