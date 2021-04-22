Longtime Riverview Gardens volunteer honoured

Article content

Deb Powers has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Norm LaChapelle Award for Volunteerism.

The award was created in 2019 by the Riverview Gardens Family Council in honour of fellow member, friend and volunteer Norm LaChapelle, who died suddenly in 2018. The first recipient was Loues Duguay in April 2020.

Powers was chosen for the award because of her dedication to Riverview Gardens, said family council member Janice Ward in a media release.

“Like many others, she started volunteering because she had a loved one within long-term care but continued to volunteer long after her loved ones were no longer in long-term care,” Ward added.

Powers said she first became familiar with long-term care when her mother was admitted to Victoria Residence.

“I was so impressed with the staff and entire experience that I became a volunteer there after my mother passed away,” she said in the release.

Powers has been volunteering for nearly 20 years, giving more than 1,500 hours to the residents, and loves it.