Longtime Riverview Gardens volunteer honoured
Deb Powers has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Norm LaChapelle Award for Volunteerism.
The award was created in 2019 by the Riverview Gardens Family Council in honour of fellow member, friend and volunteer Norm LaChapelle, who died suddenly in 2018. The first recipient was Loues Duguay in April 2020.
Powers was chosen for the award because of her dedication to Riverview Gardens, said family council member Janice Ward in a media release.
“Like many others, she started volunteering because she had a loved one within long-term care but continued to volunteer long after her loved ones were no longer in long-term care,” Ward added.
Powers said she first became familiar with long-term care when her mother was admitted to Victoria Residence.
“I was so impressed with the staff and entire experience that I became a volunteer there after my mother passed away,” she said in the release.
Powers has been volunteering for nearly 20 years, giving more than 1,500 hours to the residents, and loves it.
“I porter residents to activities and really enjoy one-on-one visits with all of the residents,” she said. “Volunteering at (Riverview) feeds my soul and I plan to volunteer there as long as I’m able.”
Ward noted that Powers “arrives every day with a smile, ready to share her great sense of humour with whomever she comes in contact with.”
With increased isolation and risk of depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers enhance resident’s quality of life. Currently, some volunteer activities include one-to-one visiting, meal assistance and virtual connections.
Individuals interested in volunteering at Riverview Gardens can apply online at www.ckriverviewgardens.ca in the Join the Riverview Gardens Team tab.