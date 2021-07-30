Local unemployment rate good sign of future growth in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's unemployment rate has municipal officials upbeat that growth will continue well into the future.

The local unemployment rate dipped to seven per cent in May, well below the 12.5 per cent it reached in May 2020, according to the latest federal figures, stated a municipal media release on Friday.

The seven per cent rate is unchanged from April and continues to trend below the federal and provincial rates of 9.3 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively, added the release.

However, being below the provincial and federal unemployment rates is not new territory for the municipality, said Stuart McFadden, Chatham-Kent’s director of economic development.

Noting industries across all sectors in the municipal were in a strong position prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “I think the strength of those companies and what they’ve been able to accomplish throughout COVID is the reason to as why.”

He said the number of employed persons have increased by 8,000 year-over-year while the number of unemployed decreased from 5,800 to 3,700 during the same time.

The signs are there for continued growth with a hot housing market as well as some major investments, including local investors developing the former Navistar truck assembly site, plans to rejuvenate the Downtown Chatham Centre, and a new industrial park on Park Avenue East that has sold out before being completed.

“We expect to see continued growth over the next few years, we don’t just see this as just being a blip,” McFadden said.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said the latest unemployment figures tell him “that council’s direction to support community growth through everything from business development to infrastructure through housing are moving Chatham-Kent in the right direction.”