Local tributes held in remembrance of residential school victims

Article content The hurt was still palpable on Walpole Island on June 4 as the First Nation – along with a large gathering from outside the community – paid their respects to residential school victims, particularly the 215 children whose remains were discovered in Kamloops, B.C. in late May. There was a sea of orange, as several hundred people arrived at Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig elementary school before walking en masse to the residential school memorial, located about a kilometre down the road. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local tributes held in remembrance of residential school victims Back to video Participants – who were asked to wear masks, physically distance themselves and stay within their household bubbles – held signs, banners and flags as a show of support. “It’s like it was time for this big message to come out,” said Tina Aquash, organizer and member of the First Nation. “We’re here to honour that and to bring that awareness for our people.” Aquash, whose father is a residential school survivor, was pleased with the number of non-Native people in attendance.

Article content She said this shows they’re listening. “This (event) started out as a small gesture too,” she said. “Then it went viral.” Admitting this was a difficult week, she said the goal was to be the voice of the children who had none. “It took 215 children I guess for Canada to recognize and hear our pain,” Aquash said. Holding a sign that read “Stolen From Canada” – with a tally of 215 marks around the border – Jesse Schuyler, a 15-year-old student at Wallaceburg District Secondary School, said it was “really important” to continue to raise awareness, believing that more education is needed about the horrific legacy of the residential school system. Johanna Sands-Wells said the time has also come for leaders to step up. “It’s only different because the government knows they can’t hide from that anymore,” she said, adding the issue needs to be fully investigated coast to coast. A memorial was held that same day at the Tecumseh monument near Delaware Nation at Moraviantown. A steady stream of visitors brought children’s shoes, stuffed animals, artwork, candles and even books to be placed at the monument and the large turtle shell sculpture marking the Battle of the Thames site. “It’s been a really overwhelmingly positive response,” organizer Mary-Kate McTavish of Chatham said. “A lot of people are very grateful that we’ve been putting this memorial on. A lot of people have been asking questions, which is great because another reason why we are doing this today is to spread awareness and educate our community.”

Article content Visitors received a flyer from volunteers with facts about residential schools and information on the next steps they can take. Suggestions included reading the Truth and Reconciliation Report and learning about the land on which they live. McTavish has Indigenous ancestry through her father, Mark Lambier. SunMedia “He’s from Oneida Nation of the Thames, but he was adopted out, so he was separated from his five sisters and placed with a Scottish family in Windsor,” she said. “He was really disconnected from his community and so was I in return. “It’s taken him a long time to reconnect with not only his sisters, he’s just starting to connect more to his community, and so I’m disconnected from it because of that. It took me a long time to be able to learn about it. I’m still learning, I’m still growing in that. “I have both that background and I’ve grown up with a lot of settler privilege. I want to make sure that I’m educating the community that I live in as well so that they know how to better themselves too.” Some visitors asked about residential schools because they knew little about them, she said. “We had a 94-year-old woman here today and she grew up close to a residential school,” said McTavish, a school teacher. “She wanted to come and pay her respects. She came with her daughter and that was really touching. “It’s been a great experience today and I think it’s been eye-opening for a lot of people, which is positive. It’s sad that it took such a traumatic event to open our eyes, but coming together and learning is one positive part from it.” The schools have caused generations of trauma, McTavish said. “There are communities that are still dealing with this and trying to heal. It’s going to take a long time,” she said.

