Local tattoo artist accused of sexual assault, C-K police want to ensure there are no other potential victims

A local tattoo artist is facing a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident involving a customer, so Chatham-Kent police want to ensure there are no other potential complainants.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police issued a media release Thursday that its major crimes unit launched an investigation after a Chatham woman reported she was sexually assaulted last month while at a scheduled appointment at Loko Ink on Queen Street in Chatham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local tattoo artist accused of sexual assault, C-K police want to ensure there are no other potential victims Back to video

The investigation led to Dairon Rivero, 32, of Chatham, being arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with assault and sexual assault, police said.

He was released with an Oct. 1 court date.

Investigators want to ensure that there are no other complainants, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 668. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

A sexual assault is defined by the Criminal Code of Canada as any form of unwanted sexual contact. Police said it includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.

More information about sexual assault, including resources in the community, is available by contacting the CK Sexual Assault Crisis Centre at 519-354-8908 or cksacc.org/.

CK Victim Services also provides immediate crisis response 24 hours a day by calling 519-436-6630. More information about their services can be found at ckvictimservices.com/.

To report a sexual assault here in Chatham-Kent, call police at 519-352-1234 x9 or, if it’s an emergency, dial 911.